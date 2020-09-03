Albemarle County announces removal date for Court Square memorials

Albemarle County will remove the At Ready statue, the two cannons, and the stacked cannonballs located at Court Square on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The date was announced by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

The board had passed a resolution to remove the items at its Aug. 6 meeting, triggering a 30-day period required by state code to offer the monuments and memorials for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield.

The resolution identified offers would be received until Sept. 5. Any statements of interest sent by mail or private parcel service, or hand-delivery, must be received by the county by Sept. 8, before the Board’s 5 p.m. meeting that day.

Information on how to attend that virtual Board of Supervisors meeting is available here.

Due to the current gathering restrictions in-place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the nature of the equipment involved, the Sept. 12 removal will be livestreamed and viewable through Albemarle County’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Albemarle.County).

There will be no onsite public accommodations to view the removal.

“There has been a robust, community-driven process to bring us to this moment. It would be ideal to mark the removal of At Ready, the cannons, and the cannonballs from the front our historic courthouse together as a community – but that simply is not possible to do safely,” said Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

“The livestream event will provide the best possible view of the removal and will also feature interviews with community members, elected officials, scholars, and professionals. We urge our community to experience this moment together online.”

