Albemarle County announces policy for restaurants seeking ABC licensing for outdoor dining
Phase 1 of the Forward Virginia Plan allows dine-in customers in outdoor spaces only. For restaurants that are current ABC Licensees interested in creating or expanding existing outdoor dining areas, the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control (VA ABC) has established a procedure for expedited review for ABC licensing.
This process requires approval from the local government.
Albemarle County restaurants that are current ABC Licensees may apply for local approval of a temporary outdoor dining area with expedited review using this application form.
The review criteria for approving the temporary outdoor dining area are streamlined and fees will be waived in order to expedite processing.
