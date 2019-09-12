Albemarle County announces passing of police K9

The Albemarle County Police Department announced the passing of K9 Riso.

Riso passed away on Sept. 9 after battling cancer. He had served with the Albemarle County Police Department since 2015.

The department passed its thoughts and sincere condolences to his partner, Master Police Officer Hooper, and the Hooper family during this difficult time.