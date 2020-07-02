Albemarle County announces newly-formed Department of Finance & Budget
Albemarle County has merged the Department of Finance and the Office of Management & Budget into a single department, the Department of Finance & Budget.
The move was announced on Wednesday.
This alignment of Albemarle County’s financial planning and management functions will optimize customer service and internal processes.
Albemarle County’s chief financial officer, Nelsie Birch, will provide leadership for the department.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.