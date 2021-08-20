Albemarle County announces new director of information technology

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors announced the promotion of Roderick Burton to director of information technology this week.

Burton, whose appointment follows a nationwide search, has worked for Albemarle County for 21 years, most recently as IT’s chief of knowledge management and communications.

“In just three years in the IT department, Rod has led a team to accomplish several major technology projects, including the launch of the new website and our employee intranet, as well as developing mobile inspection capability, launching our audio/visual program, and supporting a teleworking workforce during the pandemic. His project management skills and collaborative leadership acumen position the department to continue its long history of excellence in government information technology,” Assistant County Executive Trevor Henry said.

Burton has worked in IT as well as Community Development over his tenure with Albemarle County. He holds a bachelor of science in geography/geographic information systems from James Madison University and a Certificate of Project Management, also from JMU.

“I am excited for this opportunity to continue to serve the business needs of Albemarle County as we modernize our core systems to enable our staff to better serve our community,” Burton said.

Burton succeeds Michael Culp in the role, who transitioned earlier this year to the position of director of the Broadband Affordability & Accessibility Office.