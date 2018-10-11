Albemarle County announces new director of facilities, environmental services

Albemarle County has announced Lance Stewart as the new Director of the Department of Facilities & Environmental Services (FES).

The Director of FES is responsible for providing overall leadership to the department’s divisions – Environmental Services, Project Management, and Public Works – and supports the successful planning, implementation, management and tracking of the County’s Capital Improvement Program.

“Lance brings the right skillsets to this role. He has great technical experience in the Public Works arena and is a proven, seasoned leader to help guide FES now and into the future,” shared Trevor Henry, Assistant County Executive. “Lance also understands and embraces the County’s vision and Strategic priorities. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Stewart has over 20 years of experience in public works in the region, managing projects in construction, environmental programs, building and grounds maintenance, and transit, for the City of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia. Most recently, Stewart has served as the Senior Facility Planning & Project Manager for Facilities and Environmental Services for Albemarle County. During his short tenure with the County, Stewart has implemented analytics for utility consumption for buildings and parks, as well as fleet fuel consumption and launched a solar panel pilot at the Crozet Library.

“I have a deep admiration for this organization and am proud to lead the department during this pivotal time,” said Stewart.

