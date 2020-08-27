Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients: $1.25M in COVID-19 business relief
Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Lift Grant, a relief initiative to provide grant funds to local businesses to assist with impacts due to COVID-19.
More than 75 businesses applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with a focus on women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries.
Applicants were required to provide proof of COVID-related impacts.
The total budget for this project was $1.25 million and will utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Lift Grant award recipients
$50,000
- Keswick Winery
- King Family Vineyards
- Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard
- Foundations Child Development Center
- Grand Classroom
- Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville
- Fardowners Restaurant
- Harvest Moon Catering
- Savvy Rest
- Grit Coffee
- Snowing in Space
- Tavern on the James
- RoseWood Village Assisted Living – Greenbrier and Hollymead
$20,000
- Jefferson Vineyards
- Potter’s Craft
- Mincer’s
- Al Carbon
- Duner’s Restaurant
- Sticks Kebab Shop
- Martin’s Grill
- Stinson Vineyards
- Croby’s Urban Viddles
- Michael’s Diner and Restaurant
- Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria
$10,000
- Ivy Life and Style Media
- Montfair Resort Farm
- Albemarle CiderWorks
- Triple C Camp
- Dive Connections
- Lime Leaf
- The Brick Oven
- Bellair Farm
- Cakes by Rachel
- Wisdom Oak Winery
- BALANCE Scottsville
- Crozet Artisan Depot
- Farmstead Ferments
- Oriental Express
- Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Pro Re Nata Brewing Co
- Sunshine Laundromat
- l’etoile Catering
- Wee Care Day Care
- Bodies By Design
- La Vie Nails & Spas
- PT Plus
- Beauty Nails Spa
- Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville
- Kyoto
- Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle
- Burnley Vineyards
- Christopher B Stewart
- Mochiko
- Novo Vista
- Tourterelle Floral Design
- VA Nail