 

Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients: $1.25M in COVID-19 business relief

Published Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 5:15 pm

albemarle countyAlbemarle County today announced the recipients of the Lift Grant, a relief initiative to provide grant funds to local businesses to assist with impacts due to COVID-19.

More than 75 businesses applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with a focus on women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries.

Applicants were required to provide proof of COVID-related impacts.

The total budget for this project was $1.25 million and will utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Lift Grant award recipients

$50,000

  • Keswick Winery
  • King Family Vineyards
  • Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard
  • Foundations Child Development Center
  • Grand Classroom
  • Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville
  • Fardowners Restaurant
  • Harvest Moon Catering
  • Savvy Rest
  • Grit Coffee
  • Snowing in Space
  • Tavern on the James
  • RoseWood Village Assisted Living – Greenbrier and Hollymead

$20,000

  • Jefferson Vineyards
  • Potter’s Craft
  • Mincer’s
  • Al Carbon
  • Duner’s Restaurant
  • Sticks Kebab Shop
  • Martin’s Grill
  • Stinson Vineyards
  • Croby’s Urban Viddles
  • Michael’s Diner and Restaurant
  • Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria

$10,000

  • Ivy Life and Style Media
  • Montfair Resort Farm
  • Albemarle CiderWorks
  • Triple C Camp
  • Dive Connections
  • Lime Leaf
  • The Brick Oven
  • Bellair Farm
  • Cakes by Rachel
  • Wisdom Oak Winery
  • BALANCE Scottsville
  • Crozet Artisan Depot
  • Farmstead Ferments
  • Oriental Express
  • Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Pro Re Nata Brewing Co
  • Sunshine Laundromat
  • l’etoile Catering
  • Wee Care Day Care
  • Bodies By Design
  • La Vie Nails & Spas
  • PT Plus
  • Beauty Nails Spa
  • Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville
  • Kyoto
  • Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle
  • Burnley Vineyards
  • Christopher B Stewart
  • Mochiko
  • Novo Vista
  • Tourterelle Floral Design
  • VA Nail

