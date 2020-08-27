Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients: $1.25M in COVID-19 business relief

Published Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 5:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Lift Grant, a relief initiative to provide grant funds to local businesses to assist with impacts due to COVID-19.

More than 75 businesses applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with a focus on women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries.

Applicants were required to provide proof of COVID-related impacts.

The total budget for this project was $1.25 million and will utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Lift Grant award recipients

$50,000

Keswick Winery

King Family Vineyards

Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard

Foundations Child Development Center

Grand Classroom

Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville

Fardowners Restaurant

Harvest Moon Catering

Savvy Rest

Grit Coffee

Snowing in Space

Tavern on the James

RoseWood Village Assisted Living – Greenbrier and Hollymead

$20,000

Jefferson Vineyards

Potter’s Craft

Mincer’s

Al Carbon

Duner’s Restaurant

Sticks Kebab Shop

Martin’s Grill

Stinson Vineyards

Croby’s Urban Viddles

Michael’s Diner and Restaurant

Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria

$10,000

Ivy Life and Style Media

Montfair Resort Farm

Albemarle CiderWorks

Triple C Camp

Dive Connections

Lime Leaf

The Brick Oven

Bellair Farm

Cakes by Rachel

Wisdom Oak Winery

BALANCE Scottsville

Crozet Artisan Depot

Farmstead Ferments

Oriental Express

Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

Pro Re Nata Brewing Co

Sunshine Laundromat

l’etoile Catering

Wee Care Day Care

Bodies By Design

La Vie Nails & Spas

PT Plus

Beauty Nails Spa

Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville

Kyoto

Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle

Burnley Vineyards

Christopher B Stewart

Mochiko

Novo Vista

Tourterelle Floral Design

VA Nail

Related

Comments