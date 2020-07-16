Albemarle County announces Lift Grant program to support local small business

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved the launch of the Albemarle County Lift Grant, a relief initiative to provide 100 grants to local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants can be used to defray costs incurred due to the public health emergency including ongoing expenses such as payroll, rent, insurance, or other operating expenses or adaptive costs such as the purchase of e-commerce equipment, website creation or upgrade to online sales.

Applications will be considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix with preference given to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and the hospitality and tourism, retail, arts, and entertainment industries. Applicants must provide proof of COVID-related impact.

Eligible businesses must be located in Albemarle County, have been established for two years, have at least two employees, be for-profit, have a current business license, and be current on March 1st business taxes. Self-employed, home-based businesses, banks and financial operations, non-locally owned and operated franchises, and vape, tobacco, gambling, sex-related industries and weapon manufacturers are ineligible for funding.

For questions about eligibility, email economicdevelopment@albemarle.org.

The Albemarle County Lift Grant Program has a budget of $1.25 million and is funded through an allocation of CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund received by Albemarle County from the state.

The application process, administered by the Community Investment Collaborative, will open later this month. Any businesses interested in applying should submit an inquiry form by visiting www.albemarle.org/businesscovid19 beginning today.

Businesses interested in learning more about the program and asking questions about eligibility should attend a webinar, scheduled for Monday, July 27 at 12 pm.

Grant awards will be announced in early August with funds distributed in mid-August.

