Albemarle County announces grant program supporting agribusiness

Albemarle County today launched a grant program that targets direct-market agribusiness located in Albemarle County that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Funds through the Albemarle Agribusiness Resiliency Grant program are intended to help farms survive through this downturn. The budget for this project is $200,000 and individual agribusinesses can apply for up to $10,000.

“One of our region’s greatest assets is the wealth of local farms, food businesses, and the resilience of our food system. COVID-19 has caused this system to be challenged in ways unimaginable. Agribusinesses in the community are hurting as the markets, restaurants, and other avenues for sales are closed or operating on a more limited basis. At the same time, access to healthy, local foods is essential for our community’s well-being,” Economic Development Project Manager Jennifer Schmack said.

Details

Grant program for direct-market agribusinesses – those selling products to restaurants, caterers, local stores; orchards, wineries, and cideries; or at farmers’ markets

Application period from April 5 through April 21

Award amounts up to $10,000

Eligible expenses incurred between March 12, 2020 and June 30, 2021

Receipts and/or check copies must be provided for all eligible expenses

Revenue losses, up to $5,000 with documentation

Loan payments for capital expenditures, such as machinery, tools, other business equipment

Expenses related to operating safely, including PPE, temporary outdoor expansions, technology

Advertising and marketing, up to 20 percent of the overall grant funds requested

The pre-application form, the first step in applying, is available online: forms.gle/rw5ymFbAiSVVnizJ6

Technical assistance for completing the pre-application and application forms is available. Paper forms are also available on request.

This grant program is sponsored by Albemarle County and administered by the Community Investment Collaborative.

