Albemarle County announces grant program supporting agribusiness
Albemarle County today launched a grant program that targets direct-market agribusiness located in Albemarle County that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Funds through the Albemarle Agribusiness Resiliency Grant program are intended to help farms survive through this downturn. The budget for this project is $200,000 and individual agribusinesses can apply for up to $10,000.
“One of our region’s greatest assets is the wealth of local farms, food businesses, and the resilience of our food system. COVID-19 has caused this system to be challenged in ways unimaginable. Agribusinesses in the community are hurting as the markets, restaurants, and other avenues for sales are closed or operating on a more limited basis. At the same time, access to healthy, local foods is essential for our community’s well-being,” Economic Development Project Manager Jennifer Schmack said.
Details
- Grant program for direct-market agribusinesses – those selling products to restaurants, caterers, local stores; orchards, wineries, and cideries; or at farmers’ markets
- Application period from April 5 through April 21
- Award amounts up to $10,000
- Eligible expenses incurred between March 12, 2020 and June 30, 2021
- Receipts and/or check copies must be provided for all eligible expenses
- Revenue losses, up to $5,000 with documentation
- Loan payments for capital expenditures, such as machinery, tools, other business equipment
- Expenses related to operating safely, including PPE, temporary outdoor expansions, technology
- Advertising and marketing, up to 20 percent of the overall grant funds requested
The pre-application form, the first step in applying, is available online: forms.gle/rw5ymFbAiSVVnizJ6
Technical assistance for completing the pre-application and application forms is available. Paper forms are also available on request.
This grant program is sponsored by Albemarle County and administered by the Community Investment Collaborative.