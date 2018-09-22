Albemarle County announces director of communications, community engagement

Emily Kilroy will assume the role of Director of Communications & Community Engagement for Albemarle County government.

The new Office of Communications & Community Engagement, formerly the Community Relations Office, emphasizes the County’s community-centered approach to communications and engagement.

“As our community continues to grow, we see opportunities to transform our community engagement efforts. We want to bring County government closer to the citizens we serve by enhancing opportunities to connect with the community – improving access to information, inviting dialogue, and sharing more of the wonderful stories that come with local government service,” said Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson.

“Emily’s background in community engagement provides a strong foundation for fostering meaningful civic participation in our work. Her first priority will be to initiate a strategic communications plan, that considers the community’s needs and positions us to be nimble and responsive to the changing communications landscape.”

The Office of Communications & Community Engagement is responsible for citizen participation, community partnerships, public relations, and the County’s communications platforms. In each of the past several years, the office has supported over 100 community meetings and special events, created nearly 200 press releases and e-newsletters, and expanded into video and printed reports.

Kilroy has been with Albemarle County since 2014, most recently serving as Community Engagement Coordinator. During her tenure with the County, she has designed and implemented communications and engagement plans for a variety of projects, including the Route 29 Solutions business and neighborhood mitigation programs, the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative, and the Yancey School transition.

She has also overseen the growth of the Community Advisory Committee program, from three to seven active, engaged citizen groups. She has over a decade of communications, facilitation, and engagement experience in the private, public, and non-profit sectors.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to continue to serve our community in this new role,” shared Kilroy. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide the County’s communications and engagement programs during this pivotal time.”

Kilroy holds a Master of Urban & Environmental Planning from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Arts in International Development from American University.

