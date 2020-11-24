Albemarle County announces Community Lift Grant recipients
Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Community Lift Grant, a support initiative for local non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19 and continue to provide services to our community in response to the pandemic.
Grants utilized funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund. “As Albemarle County evaluated where CARES CRF funding could best support our community, the non-profit sector quickly arose as an area that other federal and state programs were not reaching. Albemarle County’s non-profits contribute to the vibrancy of our community,” said Roger Johnson, Director of Economic Development.
Applications were considered based on the extent of COVID-19’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle County residents.
Non-profits eligible to receive funding were divided into three categories:
- Food, Shelter, Financial Security, Childcare
- Economic Development/Business
- Arts, Education, Causes, Health, Support Services
“We’re pleased to have been able to provide financial support to non-profits that have demonstrated expertise in delivering human services, enabling them to continue to meet the most immediate needs of the community, particularly around financial security, child care, housing, and food,” shared Director of Social Services, Phyllis Savides.
Community Lift Grant recipients
$50,001 – $100,000
- Claudius Crozet Park
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville
- JABA
- Madison House
- North Branch School
- Piedmont Housing Alliance
- Sin Barreras
$20,001 – $50,000
- Camp Holiday Trails
- Friends of the Rose Garden
- IX Art Park Foundation
- Literacy Volunteers
- Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
- Montessori School of Charlottesville
- PACEM
- Piedmont Family YMCA
- The Center at Belvedere
- The Haven
- The Salvation Army of Charlottesville
- The Shelter for Help in Emergency
- Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless
$10,001 – $20,000
- Albemarle Housing Improvement Program
- All Blessings Flow
- All God’s Children Child Development Center
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge
- Building Goodness Foundation
- Charlottesville Free Clinic
- Child Health Partnership
- Living Free Together
- Local Energy Alliance Program
- Meals on Wheels
- OAR/Jefferson Area Community Connections
- On Our Own
- Piedmont CASA
- Piedmont Housing Alliance
- The Bridge Line
- The Bridge Ministry
- The Fountain Fund
- Yellow Door Foundation
$5,001 – $10,000
- Blue Ridge Irish Music School
- C4K (Computers for Kids)
- Center for Non-Profit Excellence
- Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development
- Charlottesville Babe Ruth League
- Charlottesville Business Innovation Council
- Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Charlottesville Venture Group
- Common Grounds Healing Arts
- Creciendo Juntos
- Foothills Child Advocacy Center
- Forge (formerly HackCville)
- Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue
- Ivy Creek Foundation
- Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center of Virginia
- Light House Studio
- Live Arts
- Municipal Band of Charlottesville
- New City Arts
- Old Crozet School Arts
- SARA (Sexual Assault Resource Agency)
- Service Dogs of Virginia
- SOCA
- The Front Porch Cville
- The Paramount Theater
- The White Pig Animal Sanctuary
- TomTom Foundation
- Twice is Nice
- Victory Hall Opera
- Virginia Basketball Academy
- Virginia Discovery Museum
- Wildrock
$5,000 or less
- By God’s Grace Mission Center
- Cville BioHub
- Georgia’s Friends
- ReadyKids