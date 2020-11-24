Albemarle County announces Community Lift Grant recipients

Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Community Lift Grant, a support initiative for local non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19 and continue to provide services to our community in response to the pandemic.

Grants utilized funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund. “As Albemarle County evaluated where CARES CRF funding could best support our community, the non-profit sector quickly arose as an area that other federal and state programs were not reaching. Albemarle County’s non-profits contribute to the vibrancy of our community,” said Roger Johnson, Director of Economic Development.

Applications were considered based on the extent of COVID-19’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle County residents.

Non-profits eligible to receive funding were divided into three categories:

Food, Shelter, Financial Security, Childcare

Economic Development/Business

Arts, Education, Causes, Health, Support Services

“We’re pleased to have been able to provide financial support to non-profits that have demonstrated expertise in delivering human services, enabling them to continue to meet the most immediate needs of the community, particularly around financial security, child care, housing, and food,” shared Director of Social Services, Phyllis Savides.

Community Lift Grant recipients

$50,001 – $100,000

Claudius Crozet Park

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville

JABA

Madison House

North Branch School

Piedmont Housing Alliance

Sin Barreras

$20,001 – $50,000

Camp Holiday Trails

Friends of the Rose Garden

IX Art Park Foundation

Literacy Volunteers

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

Montessori School of Charlottesville

PACEM

Piedmont Family YMCA

The Center at Belvedere

The Haven

The Salvation Army of Charlottesville

The Shelter for Help in Emergency

Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless

$10,001 – $20,000

Albemarle Housing Improvement Program

All Blessings Flow

All God’s Children Child Development Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge

Building Goodness Foundation

Charlottesville Free Clinic

Child Health Partnership

Living Free Together

Local Energy Alliance Program

Meals on Wheels

OAR/Jefferson Area Community Connections

On Our Own

Piedmont CASA

Piedmont Housing Alliance

The Bridge Line

The Bridge Ministry

The Fountain Fund

Yellow Door Foundation

$5,001 – $10,000

Blue Ridge Irish Music School

C4K (Computers for Kids)

Center for Non-Profit Excellence

Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development

Charlottesville Babe Ruth League

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce

Charlottesville Venture Group

Common Grounds Healing Arts

Creciendo Juntos

Foothills Child Advocacy Center

Forge (formerly HackCville)

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue

Ivy Creek Foundation

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center of Virginia

Light House Studio

Live Arts

Municipal Band of Charlottesville

New City Arts

Old Crozet School Arts

SARA (Sexual Assault Resource Agency)

Service Dogs of Virginia

SOCA

The Front Porch Cville

The Paramount Theater

The White Pig Animal Sanctuary

TomTom Foundation

Twice is Nice

Victory Hall Opera

Virginia Basketball Academy

Virginia Discovery Museum

Wildrock

$5,000 or less

By God’s Grace Mission Center

Cville BioHub

Georgia’s Friends

ReadyKids

