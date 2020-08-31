Albemarle County announces Community Lift Grant Program to support local non-profits

Published Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, 10:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County announced today the launch of the Albemarle County Community Lift Grant, a support initiative to provide grant funds to local nonprofits impacted by public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Albemarle County Lift Grant Program has a budget of $1.6 million and is funded through an allocation of CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund received by Albemarle County.

Non-profits eligible to receive funding are divided into three categories:

Food, Shelter, Financial Security, Childcare

Economic Development/Business

Arts, Education, Causes, Health, Support Services

“The impact of the pandemic on non-profits has been significant and much of the federal financial support to-date has focused on the government and private sector,” said Economic Development Director Roger Johnson. “Non-profits often fill in the gaps between government services and the private sector.”

“Our community’s non-profit sector has worked to sustain their clients while facing economic hardship of their own,” shared Siri Russell, Director of the Office of Equity & Inclusion. “Albemarle County is pleased to be able to provide support to non-profits, to lift them up as they continue to lift up our community during this unprecedented time.”

The application process, administered by the Community Investment Collaborative, will open the first week of September. To be notified when the application is opened, applicants must submit an inquiry form. All non-profits (501c3 or 501c6) that fall into one or more of the categories above are invited to apply.

Applications will be considered based on the extent of COVID-19’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle County residents.

Related

Comments