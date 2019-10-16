Albemarle County adopts greenhouse gas emission reduction target

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted today a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 45% by 2030 and ‘net zero’ by 2050, using the County’s 2008 GHG inventory as a baseline.

“Albemarle County is proud to be among the leading communities adopting the greenhouse gas emission target recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” said Ned Gallaway, Board Chair. “This positions the County to create the policy framework to support our community to be proactive in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Albemarle County continues to develop a Climate Action Plan, which is expected to be completed this winter. For more information about the plan process, please visit www.albemarle.org/climate.

“With this target established, we look forward to continuing our climate action planning work to reduce Albemarle County’s carbon footprint,” shared Norman Dill.

A copy of the resolution is available here.

