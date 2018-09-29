Albemarle County accepts land donation for new Brook Hill River Park

Albemarle County announced the acceptance of a donation of land for a new park, Brook Hill River Park. The land, donated by the Oglesby Family, is located on the southwest corner of Route 29 and Rio Mills Road along the South Fork of the Rivanna River and totals 20.4 acres.

“The ecology of this property is fascinating, and sharing it with the community has long been a goal of mine,” shared Ann Mallek, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Creating recreational amenities in the heart of the County’s urban areas has been a strategic priority of the Board, and this park is a wonderful step forward. We are grateful for the generosity shown by the Oglesby Family in donating the land to the County.”

Brook Hill River Park, once developed, is envisioned to include a boat launch for kayaks and canoes, hiking trails, picnic tables, benches, educational signage, and river access for fishing, in addition to parking.

“Brook Hill River Park will open up an additional 6 miles of blueway trail to the community, by creating formal river access for paddlers. This donation comes at a time when enjoying the Rivanna River has never been more popular,” said Bob Crickenberger, Director of Parks & Recreation.

