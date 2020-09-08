Albemarle County BOS accepts offer for At Ready statue, associated memorials at Court Square

Published Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020, 7:02 pm

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday to accept the offer from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation for the At Ready statue, the two cannons, the stacked cannonballs, and the granite base located at Court Square.

The resolution authorizes the county executive to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Foundation related to the disposition of these items.

“We take our responsibility for the At Ready memorial seriously and look forward to working with the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation,” shared Ned Gallaway, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

“Albemarle County has placed great trust in us to steward these historic items and repurpose them in a respectful manner. We do not take that lightly,” said Keven Walker, CEO for Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. “The SVBF hopes that our offer provides the people of Albemarle and by extension, the people of Charlottesville and Central Virginia with a solution that helps them continue to be a place where all feel welcome to live, work and raise their families while enhancing our understating of Virginia’s Battlefields in the Shenandoah Valley and their place in our shared History.”

This selection follows the Aug. 6 public hearing and adoption of the Resolution to Remove Certain Monuments and Memorials in the County-owned Portion of Court Square Park. The Board’s action triggered the 30-day period required by Virginia Code to offer the monuments and memorials for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield.

The At Ready statue, the two cannons, and the stacked cannonballs located at Court Square will be removed on Saturday. Due to the current gathering restrictions in-place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the nature of the equipment involved, the removal will be livestreamed and viewable through Albemarle County’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Albemarle.County).

There will be no onsite public accommodations to view the removal.

