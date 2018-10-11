Albemarle Broadband Authority asks for help identifying Internet access needs

The Albemarle Broadband Authority is identifying potential projects for the 2019 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant opportunity.

The first step is to identify access needs because there is no database that provides information about what Internet services are available throughout the county.

Use this short form https://bit.ly/2QqLDUc to let officials know about areas within the county that lack broadband access and forward this form to anyone who might also like to participate.

Respond by Wednesday, Oct. 31. If you do not have Internet connection, you can call 434-296-5891 to report your information.

Areas that have previously been identified have been mapped and can be found here: https://bit.ly/2MXGzsk.

If you have any questions, call 434-296-5891 or e-mail broadband@albemarle.org.

For more about ABBA, its mission, meeting dates, and other information, visit www.albemarle.org/ABBA.

