Alan Witt elected chair of Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce elected Alan Witt to serve as the 2021 chair of its Board of Directors during the Chamber’s annual meeting held virtually today.

Witt has served as a member of the Chamber’s board of directors since 2016 and as a member of the executive board since 2017.

Witt succeeds 2020 chair Paige Clay.

Under Witt’s leadership, PBMares has become one of the top 100 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, serving clients nationally and internationally.

Prior to starting the company with three colleagues in 1979, Witt began his career immediately after graduation from Christopher Newport College in 1976 with the Newport News firm of Eggleston Smith.

In addition to his work as CEO of PBMares, a position he has held since 1989, and numerous civic leadership roles, Witt served as the managing member of the local development group responsible for the design, construction and management for the commercial project known as City Center in Newport News.

Witt also serves as executive in residence at the Luter School of Business of Christopher Newport University.

“As businesses continue to recover from the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I look forward to serving as chair and working closely with board, executive committee, and chamber team to build on the work of 2020 and continue to support initiatives that will foster long-term recovery and economic resiliency,” Witt said. “Together, we will continue to lead the charge in promoting policy initiatives that support a competitive pro-business climate that is good not only for Virginia business but for all Virginians.”

“Alan has been a vital member of the Chamber’s board of directors and executive committee for several years and is a valued leader in the business community and the Hampton Roads region,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber. “We look forward to having Alan serve in this leadership role as we continue to promote the implementation of the public policy goals outlined in Blueprint Virginia 2025 and work together to develop the Commonwealth’s next long-term strategic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030.”

