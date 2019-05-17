Akron outduels Richmond in series opener, wins 4-2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered two late runs and dropped the series opener to the Akron RubberDucks, 4-2, on Thursday at The Diamond.

Akron (18-21) scored two batters into the game against left-hander Conner Menez. After Ernie Clement singled to start the game, Nellie Rodriguez bounced an RBI double down the third base line to put the RubberDucks up 1-0.

Menez did not allow a hit over the next four innings, ultimately tying a season high of nine strikeouts to eclipse 50 total strikeouts on the season.

Richmond (12-24) jumped in front in the fifth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Johneshwy Fargas laced a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Eli Morgan into right field to bring in Gio Brusa and Matt Winn and give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Brusa finished the game 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games.

The RubberDucks tied the game two pitches into the sixth, when Daniel Johnson ripped an 0-1 pitch from Menez over the right field fence.

Menez completed a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

Akron pulled ahead in the eighth. Johnson tripled against right-hander Ryan Halstead (Loss, 1-3) to start the frame and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Marabell. The RubberDucks added their final run in the ninth when Ka’ai Tom singled and later scored on an RBI single by Tyler Krieger.

Rob Kaminsky (Win, 1-1) and Nick Sandlin (Save, 1) combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Akron RubberDucks on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup on Sports Radio 910 The Fan at 6:35.

The first 1,000 fans 14 and younger will receive a lucha libre wrestling cape presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch featuring the Flying Squirrels’ Copa de la Diversión identity. Gates open at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can also enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 PM each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn, as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side). Following the game, kids 14 and younger are invited to run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

