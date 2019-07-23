Aireon to expand Northern Virginia headquarters, creating 50 jobs

Aireon, a provider of air traffic surveillance systems around the globe, will make a significant investment to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County.

The project will increase the square footage of the company’s office space by nearly 150 percent, accommodating approximately 56 new jobs over the next three years.

“Aireon’s growth in Fairfax County is a strong testament to Northern Virginia’s highly skilled workforce of over four million, which offers a competitive advantage to businesses of all sizes,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We thank Aireon for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and creating more than 50 new 21st century jobs and are proud to support the company’s expansion through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which has helped ensure a world-class talent pipeline to growing corporate partners for over half a century.”

In collaboration with leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) around the world, Aireon is revolutionizing the global aviation industry. The company is providing the first-ever, global air traffic surveillance system using a space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) network. Aireon’s technology significantly improves safety, efficiency, predictability, and capacity, all while reducing overall infrastructure costs.

“Northern Virginia offers the high-tech talent pool that cutting-edge companies need to thrive, and we are proud that Aireon will expand its presence in the region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “From its home in Fairfax County, Aireon will continue to benefit from Northern Virginia’s proximity to national and global markets and the nation’s capital. These assets have enabled the company to cultivate an impressive international customer base, and we are confident that Aireon will continue to thrive in Virginia and abroad.”

“Aireon chose to remain in Fairfax County and expand its headquarters due to its proximity to downtown Washington, D.C., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the area’s regional and international airports,” said Aireon Chief Financial Officer Rich Nyren. “Additionally, Fairfax County offers access to world-class public transportation, shops, and restaurants, and attracts an educated workforce from the abundance of globally recognized local universities in the region. We saw this as the perfect location to grow our company and enter the next stage of our operations.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Aireon’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“Fairfax County has long been an ideal location for businesses that are innovating new technologies and want to be close to policymakers and a talented workforce, and Aireon continues that tradition,” said Catherine W. Riley, interim president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We are pleased to help Aireon expand as it finds new ways to improve the safety of air travel around the world.”

“Fairfax County is a great place for a global, high-tech aviation company to call home,” said Senator Janet Howell. “I thank Aireon for creating these new, innovative jobs and wish them much continued success.”

“I am pleased to learn that Aireon will expand its operations in Tysons, which is where cutting-edge tech companies like Aireon belong,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “Aireon is an innovative business that uses the latest global air traffic surveillance technology to make air transportation more safe, efficient, and predictable. Fairfax County is uniquely positioned to help the company succeed by offering a quality talent pool, strong economic base, world-class public schools, proximity to relevant federal agencies, and a great quality of life for workers.”

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google