AGs pushing online marketplaces to prevent sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

A coalition of state attorneys general is calling on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to prevent the sale of fraudulent CDC vaccination cards on their platforms.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is among the bipartisan group comprised of 45 state AGs raising concerns about the public health risks of these fake cards in a letter to the companies’ CEOs.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things a Virginian can do to help us all get back to normal and get the COVID pandemic under control,” Herring said. “Individuals who purchase fraudulent vaccine cards and go out into our communities pretending to be vaccinated could be detrimental to our efforts to curb the pandemic and put the safety of others at risk.

“It’s important that these companies and platforms crack down on the sale of these fake vaccination cards to make sure our communities are safe, and we remain on the right track I combating the COVID pandemic.”

Legitimate vaccination cards are given by providers when they administer the vaccine. People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, so it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not.

These deceptive cards threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting people protected from the virus, and violate many state laws.

In their letter, Herring and his colleagues ask the CEOs to:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them

