Agriculture in the Classroom accepting Teacher of Year applications

Published Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 7:30 pm

Virginia Agriculture in the ClassroomThe Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program plans to recognize Virginia teachers who successfully incorporate agriculture into their core classroom lessons.

Teachers who believe they have a unique or innovative way of introducing agriculture into their classrooms are encouraged to apply for the 2019 Virginia AITC Teacher of the Year competition.

“Agriculture forms the foundation of our daily lives, and Agriculture in the Classroom wants to celebrate those teachers who effectively integrate agriculture into their classrooms and their students’ lives,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager.

State-licensed pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers who are integrating agricultural concepts into non-vocational, core subject areas such as language arts, social studies, science or mathematics are eligible.

Virginia AITC will recognize regional winners as well as a state winner. The state winner will receive a scholarship to attend the 2019 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in June in Little Rock, Ark. The scholarship will cover full registration as well as lodging, meals and a stipend. The state-level winner also will be encouraged to apply for the National Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year recognition program.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 10. For details, visit AgInTheClass.org or contact Maxey at 804-290-1143 or aitc@vafb.com.

