Agends for Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Agenda
1. AUDIT PRESENTATION
- a. Presentation by PB Mares.
2. COMMITTEES & COMMISSIONS FOR 2021 APPOINTED BY THE BOARD:
- Elect representatives to Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) (2)
Current: Fire and Rescue Chief and Chairman of Board
- Elect representatives to Agricultural and Forestal District Committee (10)
Current: Steve Hewitt, Earl Reeves, Randy Roller, Joseph Zapotovzny, Ashlie Howell, W. Douglas Riley, Jean Shrewsbury (Commission of Revenue), Jeff Slaven (BOS) and Michael Shull (BOS)
- Emergency Management Director (1)
Current: Chairman of Board of Supervisors
- Emergency Management Co-Director (1)
Current: County Administrator
- Emergency Management Coordinator
Current: Donna Good
- Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator
Current: Anthony Ramsey Board
3. COMMITTEES FOR 2021 — APPOINTED BY THE CHAIRMAN
- Emergency Services Committee (2)
- Property Committee (2)
- Parks & Recreation (Liaison Member) (1)
- Library Board (Liaison Member) (1)
- Recycling Committee (Liaison Member) (1)
- Board and Commission Liaison Member (1)
- General Assembly/VACo Liaison (1)
- Governmental Opportunities Committee with Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro (2)
- Rockingham/Augusta Liaison (2)
- Audit Committee
- Ordinance Committee
- Agriculture Industry Board Liaison
- Community Action Program-Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro (CAP-SAW)
- School Board Liaison Committee
- Economic Development Committee
- Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO)
- Broadband Committee
- Shenandoah Valley Workforce 2
- Solar Committee Board
4. MIDDLE RIVER REGIONAL JAIL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS PLAN AND EXPANSION
- Presentation by Superintendent Newton.
5. THIRD PARTY COLLECTION SERVICES FOR REVENUE RECOVERY RFP
- Consider awarding the contract to First Point Collection Resources, Inc. for Third Party Collections Services.
6. SOLID WASTE & RECYCLABLES COLLECTION
- Consider awarding contract to Meridian Waste for Solid Waste & Recyclables Collection.
7. LANDFILL AGREEMENT
- Consider agreement for the Augusta Regional Landfill.
8. FFCRA ACT-CARES LEAVE
- Consider date for CARES leave extension.
9. WAIVERS 10. CONSENT AGENDA
- Consider Claims paid since December 1, 2020
11. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY THE PUBLIC
12. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY THE BOARD
13. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY STAFF
14. CLOSED SESSION
- Closed Session
15. ADJOURNMENT