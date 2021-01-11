Agends for Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Agenda

1. AUDIT PRESENTATION

a. Presentation by PB Mares.

2. COMMITTEES & COMMISSIONS FOR 2021 APPOINTED BY THE BOARD:

Elect representatives to Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) (2)

Current: Fire and Rescue Chief and Chairman of Board

Current: Fire and Rescue Chief and Chairman of Board Elect representatives to Agricultural and Forestal District Committee (10)

Current: Steve Hewitt, Earl Reeves, Randy Roller, Joseph Zapotovzny, Ashlie Howell, W. Douglas Riley, Jean Shrewsbury (Commission of Revenue), Jeff Slaven (BOS) and Michael Shull (BOS)

Current: Steve Hewitt, Earl Reeves, Randy Roller, Joseph Zapotovzny, Ashlie Howell, W. Douglas Riley, Jean Shrewsbury (Commission of Revenue), Jeff Slaven (BOS) and Michael Shull (BOS) Emergency Management Director (1)

Current: Chairman of Board of Supervisors

Current: Chairman of Board of Supervisors Emergency Management Co-Director (1)

Current: County Administrator

Current: County Administrator Emergency Management Coordinator

Current: Donna Good

Current: Donna Good Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator

Current: Anthony Ramsey Board

3. COMMITTEES FOR 2021 — APPOINTED BY THE CHAIRMAN

Emergency Services Committee (2)

Property Committee (2)

Parks & Recreation (Liaison Member) (1)

Library Board (Liaison Member) (1)

Recycling Committee (Liaison Member) (1)

Board and Commission Liaison Member (1)

General Assembly/VACo Liaison (1)

Governmental Opportunities Committee with Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro (2)

Rockingham/Augusta Liaison (2)

Audit Committee

Ordinance Committee

Agriculture Industry Board Liaison

Community Action Program-Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro (CAP-SAW)

School Board Liaison Committee

Economic Development Committee

Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO)

Broadband Committee

Shenandoah Valley Workforce 2

Solar Committee Board

4. MIDDLE RIVER REGIONAL JAIL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS PLAN AND EXPANSION

Presentation by Superintendent Newton.

5. THIRD PARTY COLLECTION SERVICES FOR REVENUE RECOVERY RFP

Consider awarding the contract to First Point Collection Resources, Inc. for Third Party Collections Services.

6. SOLID WASTE & RECYCLABLES COLLECTION

Consider awarding contract to Meridian Waste for Solid Waste & Recyclables Collection.

7. LANDFILL AGREEMENT

Consider agreement for the Augusta Regional Landfill.

8. FFCRA ACT-CARES LEAVE

Consider date for CARES leave extension.

9. WAIVERS 10. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider Claims paid since December 1, 2020

11. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY THE PUBLIC

12. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY THE BOARD

13. MATTERS TO BE PRESENTED BY STAFF

14. CLOSED SESSION

Closed Session

15. ADJOURNMENT

