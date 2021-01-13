Agenda released for fifth annual Brown Virginia Dr. King Day of Action

Brown Virginia has released the final schedule and speakers for the fifth annual Brown Virginia Dr. King Day of Action taking place on Monday, Jan. 18.

House/Senate leadership and members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Cabinet will make legislative agenda presentations from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Among the confirmed participants are Gov. Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

An activist panel at 12 noon will include Eric Claville from The Center for African American Public Policy at Norfolk State University, Valerie Slater, executive director of Rise For Youth, Chelsea Higgs-Wise, co-founder of Marijuana Justice, and Sean Perryman a lieutenant governor nomination candidate and social justice activist.

There will also be breakout rooms hosting discussions on marijuana legalization, youth advocacy, the environment, veterans affairs and education equity.

Brown Virginia is a coalition designed to work with non-profit and non-partisan organizations dedicated to encouraging African American civic participation in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

