AG race update: Herring begins 2021 with $1.1M on hand for re-election campaign

Two-term Attorney General Mark Herring, facing a challenger for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2021 cycle, starts the calendar year with $1.1 million in cash on hand.

The Herring campaign reported a fundraising haul of $791,000 in the last four months of 2020, coinciding with his formal entree into the attorney general race.

For context, Herring, in his first run, back in 2013, he started that calendar year with a fundraising total of $256,480.

The campaign ended that cycle having raised $6.6 million.

His first re-election campaign, in the 2017 cycle, had him beginning the year with $210,047 on hand.

The 2017 Herring campaign ended that year having raised $9.5 million.

As of this writing, we don’t have updated campaign finance data for the campaign of challenger Jay Jones, a Norfolk state delegate.

We’ll update once we have information from the Jones campaign.

Story by Chris Graham

