AG office takes additional action to help Blackjewel workers

Attorney General Mark Herring announced today that he is making further resources available for Blackjewel employees who have been affected by the company’s sudden bankruptcy.

Herring has designated dispute resolution experts in his office to mediate any disputes former Blackjewel employees may be having as a result of the sudden bankruptcy, including overdraft fees, rent, childcare payments, etc. Additionally, Herring has setup a dedicated email for former Blackjewel employees who would like to use the dispute resolution resources: blackjewel@oag.state.va.us

Earlier this month, Herring and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear jointly sent a letter to the Office of the United States Trusteeasking for “the immediate payment” of all wages owed to Blackjewel employees. That letter has also been filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court overseeing the Blackjewel matter so it understands the urgent need to get Virginia workers paid.

“The sudden and haphazard bankruptcy of Blackjewel left nearly 500 Virginians without the paychecks they have earned, leading many to scramble for a way to pay their bills, provide for their families, and make ends meet,”said Herring. “I’m hoping the dispute resolution experts in my office will be able to help mediate and resolve any problems these workers have encountered as a result of Blackjewel’s conduct. My team and I will continue to make every resource available to help these workers get back on their feet and I would encourage any former Blackjewel employee to reach out to my Consumer Protection Section.”

The OAG dispute resolution experts are trained to provide facilitation, conciliation, and informal mediation for Blackjewel employees who need help explaining why they were not able to make a payment through no fault of their own. These services are provided at no cost to the participant and help to resolve situations quickly and amicably without the time and expense of litigation.

In his recent request to the Office of the United States Trustee, Herring cited the serious and ongoing financial harm experienced by miners in Virginia following Blackjewel’s “haphazard” bankruptcy. Approximately 480 Virginia workers have reportedly missed their paychecks after Blackjewel unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy on July 1.

Blackjewel employees who have been affected by the bankruptcy should contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:

