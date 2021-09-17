Afton man struck, killed on I-64 in Henrico County

Morgan B. Albert, 49, of Afton, has been identified as the pedestrian who died after being struck by traffic on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

At 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Police troopers began responding to emergency calls about a person standing in the right, westbound lane of I-64 near the Route 360/Mechanicsville Turnpike overpass. As troopers were responding to the scene, the pedestrian was struck by a 2017 Chrysler minivan and then a second vehicle. Albert died at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. They were both wearing seatbelts, and did not report any injury.

Albert’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.