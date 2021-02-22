AFSCME District Council 20 endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District Council 20, the largest public sector union in the greater Washington, D.C., area today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.

AFSCME District Council 20 represents more than 9,000 public private sector employees in the D.C. metro area, including transportation specialists, librarians, environmental services workers, social services workers, as well as water, sewer and sanitation workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created real challenges for workers and our families, and Virginians need a bold leader who will put workers first and bring our economy out of this pandemic stronger and more equitable than we started. We are proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor because we know he will be that bold leader,” said Robert Hollingsworth, executive director of AFSCME District Council 20. “Terry has a strong record of standing up for workers and he has the bold vision to push Virginia forward. He knows this is not a time to tinker around the edges, but a time to go big and be bold. Virginians can count on him to deliver real progress as the next governor.”

“Far too many hardworking Virginians are struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads as a result of this pandemic. For our Commonwealth to truly recover from this crisis, we’re going to have to think big and be bold and make sure all Virginians benefit from our recovery. I am so proud to have the support of AFSCME District Council 20, and I will work my heart out for these Virginians every day as governor,” McAuliffe said. “Virginia made tremendous progress recently in finally passing a law allowing collective bargaining at the local level. Now we must build on that progress and make sure its benefits extend to state employees, get our minimum wage up to $15/hour by 2024, and rebuild our economy in a truly equitable way.”

