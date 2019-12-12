 

African American Life in 1860 Albemarle focus of upcoming talk

Published Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

albemarle countyThe second installment of Lunch and Learn, a series of talks exploring 275 years of Albemarle County history, will be a guided tour of an exhibit focusing on the African American population both enslaved and free during the county’s antebellum period.

The talk will be given at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Historic resources presented will create a portrait of the county circa 1860 and give guests a comprehensive view of the African American experience at that time.

Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP using the link below so that we can accommodate all who wish to attend:
http://bit.ly/historyRSVP

 

