African American Life in 1860 Albemarle focus of upcoming talk
The second installment of Lunch and Learn, a series of talks exploring 275 years of Albemarle County history, will be a guided tour of an exhibit focusing on the African American population both enslaved and free during the county’s antebellum period.
The talk will be given at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Historic resources presented will create a portrait of the county circa 1860 and give guests a comprehensive view of the African American experience at that time.
Light refreshments will be served.
RSVP using the link below so that we can accommodate all who wish to attend:
http://bit.ly/historyRSVP
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.