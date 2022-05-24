AFP on-site for Stephen Strasburg rehab start

Stephen Strasburg’s first pitching appearance in 11 months figures to be the most high-profile game in the short history of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Strasburg will make a rehab start for the FredNats on a Tuesday opener of a six game Carolina League series against the Salem Red Sox.

The 2019 World Series MVP has been recovering from surgery from thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2021 season after just two starts.

Strasburg is on a strict four-inning, 60-pitch count in tonight’s contest. On Thursday, Strasburg threw 43 pitches over three innings of a simulated game in Florida.

The Augusta Free Press is on-site, and will have comments from Strasburg after his assignment is completed later tonight.

Story by Scott German

