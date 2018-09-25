AFP designs new websites for Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has new desktop and mobile websites designed by Augusta Free Press.

AFP staff worked with staff at the Staunton-Augusta Y on the project. The Y wanted a more modern look for its desktop and mobile sites.

The desktop site features a responsive design that adjusts automatically to the size of the viewer’s desktop screen.

It also includes a new tab for Y staff to update news, program and event information.

The mobile site incorporates elements of the design for the desktop, most notably an attractive photo slider featuring Y programs with participants who are Staunton Augusta Y members.

The mobile site is fully Google mobile-friendly to maximize its search engine optimization.

AFP staff led training for staff members at the Staunton-Augusta Y to give Y staffers the full ability to update information on the website.

About Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press is a full-service website design and marketing company based in Waynesboro, Va. Since 2002, AFP has developed comprehensive website design and marketing campaigns for a wide spectrum of business, industry and non-profit clients, including Mathers Construction, Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center, Fishburne Military School, Central Shenandoah Office on Youth, Shenandoah Area Agency for Aging and the Virginia Fly Fishing Festival.

More about what AFP can do for you online at http://bit.ly/HireAFP.

