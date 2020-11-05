 

Affordable housing in Virginia focus of $1.5M Housing Choice Voucher grant

Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, 8:58 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia map

(© niroworld – stock.adobe.com)

More than $1.5 million in funding through the Housing Choice Voucher Program will go toward providing affordable housing in Virginia.

The HCV program is a collaborative effort between U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said in a statement. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

RecipientAmount

 

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$412,080
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$305,021
Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$209,026
Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$197,490
Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$13,068
Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$132,242
Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority

 

$62,672
County of Albemarle/Office of Housing

 

$80,274
James City County Office of Housing

 

$47,643
Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc.

 

$66,599
Total:$1,526,115

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments