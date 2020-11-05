Affordable housing in Virginia focus of $1.5M Housing Choice Voucher grant

More than $1.5 million in funding through the Housing Choice Voucher Program will go toward providing affordable housing in Virginia.

The HCV program is a collaborative effort between U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said in a statement. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

Recipient Amount Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority $412,080 Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority $305,021 Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $209,026 Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $197,490 Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $13,068 Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $132,242 Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $62,672 County of Albemarle/Office of Housing $80,274 James City County Office of Housing $47,643 Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. $66,599 Total: $1,526,115

