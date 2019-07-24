AEW to make TV debut on Wednesday, Oct. 2: From Washington, D.C.

AEW will broadcast on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TNT beginning on Oct. 2 with a show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Ticket pricing and on-sale details will be announced on Monday, July 29, at noon, the company announced.

The debut will come two days before WWE “Smackdown” makes its move to Fox, which will broadcast that show on Fridays beginning on Oct. 4.

There are reports that WWE and Fox, via its fledgling FS1 sports network, are considering airing the NXT product on Wednesdays opposite AEW on TNT.

AEW will air from 8-10 p.m. weekly, broadcast live on-location, akin to the WWE presentations of its weekly “Raw” and “Smackdown” shows.

Story by Chris Graham

