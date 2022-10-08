aew signs world champ jon moxley to five year contract extension

AEW announced that it has signed its world champ, Jon Moxley, to a five-year contract extension that will keep Moxley with the company through 2027, and expand his responsibilities to include mentoring and coaching talent.

“I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans,” Moxley said. “I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I’m going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward.”

A press release announcing the news noted that moving forward, Moxley will work exclusively with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, implying that his days of working indy gigs and appearing for GCW are over.

“Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW’s meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we’re witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for ‘AEW: Dynamite,’” said AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan.

“Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow.”