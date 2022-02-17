AEW Notebook: Cody Rhodes, The Briscoes, ‘Revolution’ shaping up

The rumors of the expected Cody Rhodes-to-WWE move are getting hotter, with reports that Rhodes may begin work for WWE as soon as this weekend.

PW Torch editor Wade Keller is reporting that WWE chairman Vince McMahon views Rhodes’ exit from AEW as a “big deal,” and accordingly wants to give Rhodes, who left WWE in 2016 after a 10-year stint, a major push.

The details of that major push are still to be spelled out. It could include a prominent match at Wrestlemania 38.

Rhodes wouldn’t have to sit out a 90-day no-compete because his AEW contract had expired back in December, and he had been working on a handshake deal with AEW founder Tony Khan as he won and then lost the TNT title in a series with Sammy Guevara.

The reporting on this would lead us to believe that Rhodes was at the same time upset at the money he’d been offered for his contract extension by Khan, and was also upset that the role that he’d had at the beginning of his tenure in AEW in booking had been diminished.

If this sounds similar to the stories that have circulated about the odd move of Dusty Rhodes to the WWF back in the late 1980s, yeah.

WWE can take care of the money issue for Cody Rhodes, but he would almost certainly have no role in booking.

He might, though, look better than his father did in the polka dots.

The latest on The Briscoes

The Briscoe Brothers have been free agents since Ring of Honor went dark in December, and there has been a clamor among AEW fans for Khan to sign “Dem Boys” and pair them with FTR in a dream match series.

The news from Ring of Honor today, that the brothers will be defending the ROH world tag titles at the April 1 Supercard of Honor, doesn’t mean a Briscoes-to-AEW move won’t be happening, but …

Card for the March 6 ‘Revolution’ pay-per-view shaping up

Adam Cole is getting the push to challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world title at “Revolution,” which is kind of coming out of nowhere, making you wonder if Kenny Omega, who has reportedly suffered a setback in his rehab from shoulder surgery, was originally intended to be the contender in a rematch from “Full Gear.”

I’m not sure that we’re quite set for a Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa match for the AEW women’s world title. If I had to guess where that one is going, it’s probably to a tag match at the PPV with Baker and Jamie Hayter on one side and Rosa and Mercedes Martinez on the other, leading to an extended feud between Baker and Rosa culminating in a match at “Double or Nothing” in May.

Also in the works:

CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog-collar match

vs. in a dog-collar match Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade for the TNT title

vs. for the TNT title Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

What we still don’t know yet:

Who challenges TBS champ Jade Cargill

Who challenges tag champs Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Story by Chris Graham