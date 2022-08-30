AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: We still don’t have a world title match for ‘All Out’ yet
AEW only does four pay-per-views a year, which means they mean more than the monthly (checks notes) premium live events that WWE trots out because who cares, it’s content.
Because AEW pay-per-views mean more, Tony Khan, the president, CEO, matchmaker, booker and head of merchandising, concessions and janitorial services, because he can’t delegate, goes with long, slow builds toward the shows.
Which is why it stands out that we’re coming up on the go-home “Dynamite,” and we still don’t officially have an AEW world title match set for Sunday night’s “All Out.”
Everybody and their brother in what passes for the wrestling media business is writing and podcasting about how it’s going to be Jon Moxley defending against former champ CM Punk, but it was assumed after Moxley’s squash win over Punk on last week’s “Dynamite” that it would have been announced by now.
It could just be to try to pop a rating for Wednesday night, but you do have to wonder if maybe something really is wrong physically with Punk that is delaying the seemingly inevitable.
If that were the case, it would be catastrophic for AEW and its hopes for “All Out,” unless Khan were to pull out the MJF ace in the hole that he’s been hiding up his sleeve the past couple of months.
Also on tap for Wednesday night:
- Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson: the goal here being, to set up Danielson vs. Chris Jericho for “All Out”
- Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter: the four participants in the four-way AEW women’s world title match on Sunday
- Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the world trios tournament semifinals.