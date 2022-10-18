AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Jon Moxley doesn’t lose in his hometown, does he?

AEW hasn’t to this point followed the odd policy that Vince McMahon had in place back in the day that had WWE stars forced to job, and worse, when they were in their hometowns.

I note this in reference to tonight’s special Tuesday “Dynamite,” moved up a day because TBS has an MLB playoff game tomorrow night.

AEW world champ Jon Moxley will defend in his hometown, Cincinnati, against former champ “Hangman” Adam Page.

Left hanging is that MJF can cash in the title shot that he earned at the “All Out” pay-per-view last month whenever, and that we’ve been sold on that for the past few weeks.

And then, for context, this is a one-night return of the Wednesday Night Wars, with “Dynamite” going head-to-head with WWE’s NXT, which reportedly will feature a fair share of main-roster WWE talent.

McMahon would have had Mox lose to Page, then have MJF cash in, and thumb his nose at everybody in the process.

I don’t know that Tony Khan follows, but he’s smart to leave open everything as a possibility.

I’m thinking Khan is going to go the boring route and have MJF face Moxley in the main event at “Full Gear” to try to maximize the dollars out of what I do assume will be a title change in MJF’s direction.

It would be more fun if Khan could channel his inner Vinnie Mac.

Also on the show: