AEW ‘Dynamite’ Preview: It’s looking like they don’t want anybody to watch this week

The best announced match for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” looks like, maybe, struggling here, I don’t know.

Honestly, the card reads like a “Dark” or “Dark: Elevation.”

The AEW world champ, Jon Moxley, and the Ring of Honor champ, Chris Jericho, are both in action, but Moxley is working with Lee Moriarty, and Jericho is paired with a mystery opponent, and you’d better not expect much there.

TBS champ Jade Cargill, who is still without the actual title belt, since former women’s champ Nyla Rose stole the belt a few weeks ago, and has yet to return it, will defend against Marina Shafir.

That one will be awkward as hell, since Shafir can’t work, and Cargill is still green.

Orange Cassidy defends his All-Atlantic title in a three-way match with Luchasaurus and Ray Fenix.

Why we need Luchasaurus in this one, or in anything, is anybody’s guess.

Darby Allin faces Jay Lethal, for no apparent reason.

And then, two talk segments – one with Renee Paquette, Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, the other a Daddy Ass Birthday Bash.

WWE is coming off a near record-low number for its “Raw” this week, drawing 1.5 million on Monday night.

“Dynamite,” on a good Wednesday, will get a million or a little over.

This one won’t be a good Wednesday with a million or a little over.

Two weeks out from a pay-per-view, this week may set things back in terms of dollars and cents.