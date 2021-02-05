AEE urges Biden administration, Congress to adopt clean energy policies to drive economic growth, jobs

Advanced Energy Economy is urging the Biden administration and congressional leaders to adopt stable, long-term tax policies for critical advanced energy and clean transportation incentives.

AEE, which represents more than 100 companies in the $238 billion U.S. advanced energy industry, which employs 3.6 million U.S. workers, signed on a joint letter supported by 45 industry and environmental groups calling on the new administration to promote workforce development, support strong labor standards, and spur domestic manufacturing in the earliest possible legislative vehicle this Congress.

Nat Kreamer, CEO of AEE, commented on how to add flexibility for advanced energy tax credits:

“With a few simple tweaks, Congress can make existing advanced energy tax credits more flexible and more effective at a time when the economy needs a boost,” said Kreamer. “Specifically, policymakers should make existing tax credits refundable and available in advance in order to spur development by smaller businesses that do not have access to Wall Street and ensure that the full value of the credits go to project development and job creation.

“They should also expand these credits to capture all advanced energy technologies, including storage and transmission. This is a no-lose proposition for advancing our nation’s economic recovery, tapping fast-growing jobs opportunities, and shifting to cleaner, more affordable energy resources.”

