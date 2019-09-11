Advocates needed for local children in foster care
Blue Ridge Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children is in need of volunteer child advocates.
As officers of the court, CASA volunteers ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, visit blueridgecasa.org/hero.
About Blue Ridge CASA for Children
Blue Ridge CASA for Children is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington DC. Blue Ridge CASA is a non-profit that trains volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. In the area we serve, that includes Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, over 300 children enter foster care annually. Blue Ridge CASA is led by CEO Juan Pablo Berrizbeitia.
