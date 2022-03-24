Advice from a vet: Is pet insurance necessary?

You keep hearing more and more about pet insurance and you are starting to wonder to yourself if pet insurance is really necessary. I mean, is it really worth it? You wouldn’t be alone in asking this question as a lot of people are looking into pet insurance and getting coverage for their pets in the case of a sudden illness or accident. With the cost of vet bills and medical care for pets, pet insurance may be a great option to keep treatments affordable for your pet. No one really knows when an accident could happen to your pet. Learning what pet insurance can do for your pet and for you can help you understand just how necessary it may be for you.

Accidents and illnesses

Maybe your cat went outside one night and got wounded or your dog was chasing a bunny and it fractured its paw. Or maybe there have been signs of cancer found in your pet and treatment costs are very expensive. Accidents and illnesses can happen all of a sudden without warning, and they can be pretty costly too. Sometimes, they can even cost thousands of dollars! Because the average person isn’t able to afford such high bills without notice, pet insurance helps give the coverage and the sense of peace one needs when something does happen to your pet and you don’t have to worry about paying it all out of pocket. It’s recommended to choose the best accident and illness coverage for your pet so when an accident does happen one day, it is more affordable.

Does all pet insurance cover the same thing?

Some people go to their vet about pet insurance because they are worried it won’t cover what is necessary for them and they will pay for something that doesn’t benefit them. It is important to make sure you understand what your pet insurance covers and what it does not cover. For example, you can get accident and illness coverage, but you can also get an add-on of preventive care for your pet that covers things such as wellness exams, deworming, dental cleaning, fecal tests, and blood tests. If your pet doesn’t need much preventive care, it may not be worth it to pay the add-on if your pet goes once a year for a wellness exam. However, this may be a good option if you have a puppy or kitten that needs several wellness visits, or maybe even a senior dog that needs more wellness visits. Some animals need more treatment than others, and that is why it is important to find flexible plans that can meet the needs of your pet. There are some plans that cover behavioral issues like aggression, anxiety, and excessive licking. There is also the option of having hereditary and congenital conditions covered that show up later in life like heart disease and eye disorders. A big thing that can make a difference for your pet is an upper age limit. Finding pet insurance that does not have an upper age limit can be beneficial if you have a senior pet that may require more treatments and vet visits. It can also be beneficial for someone with a younger pet because as their pet grows, they don’t have to worry about switching over pet insurance and having to research and find a new trusted insurer. Understanding what pet insurance covers and doesn’t cover is important for getting the necessary pet insurance one may need.

Are there flexible plans that can meet my personal needs?

A lot of people ask if there are flexible pet insurance plans that can feel a little more personalized. The great thing about the best pet insurance plans is that they are flexible so your pet can get the best care and you can get the reimbursements you need. In order for pet insurance to feel beneficial for you, it’s important to find a pet insurance that offers customizable annual limits, reimbursement rates, and deductibles. Because every family and every pet is different, it’s crucial for people to find a pet insurer that offers a customizable plan to meet their financial needs as well as their pet’s needs. Having a higher deductible but lower monthly payments may be better for you than having a lower deductible but higher monthly payments. When people ask their vet about pet insurance, it’s important to point out customizable plans for people to get the most out of what they are paying for.

Pet insurance for me

People are constantly asking if pet insurance is necessary. You just never know when an accident or illness may come and require much treatment for your pet. Without knowing the cost of a sudden accident or illness or when that accident or illness may occur, it may be beneficial for you to get pet insurance so you can be confident your pet will get the best care when the time comes. If your pet has other issues that require vet visits or treatments, pet insurance can help you get reimbursed for treating your pet so those costs are not completely out of pocket. Understanding what your pet needs can help you decide if pet insurance is necessary for you.

Story by Alex Hamilton

