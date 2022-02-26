Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium announces Glow in the Park schedule

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium has released tickets for its 2022 season of “Glow in the Park,” with the first event on Saturday, March 5, from 5-9 p.m.

“Glow in the Park is one of our most popular event series,” said Candie Fisher, president of The Adventure Park. “Guests love the experience of ziplining and climbing to high energy music and colorful glowing lights.”

Every Glow in the Park event has a different music theme, from 70s, 80s and 90s to Country, Top 40 and Movie Themes. The Park has invested in a new lighting system for 2022 to make the experience even more exciting.

Tickets for Glow in the Park, and all the Park’s activities, are available on the Park’s website, myadventurepark.com/VBAP. Participants may choose day or evening timeslots.

“Guests of all ages enjoy visiting the Park during these special nights,” added Park Manager, Darlene Zimble. “The forest is magically lit up with different color lights, and it is whole different experience than climbing during the day.”

The 17 trails at The Adventure Park consist of 258 various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 30 ziplines. The longest zipline runs 315 feet and crosses Owls Creek for a spectacular view.

Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 5 to adult.

Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is open to the general public and is located just minutes from the Boardwalk, on acres of forest on the grounds of the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center. The address is 801 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach. Walk ins are welcome on a space available basis, but guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park’s website or by calling 757-385-4947.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Venture Group.

For further details and updates, visit myAdventurePark.com/VBAP or 757-385-4947.