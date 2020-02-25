Advance Mills Road closed for bridge repairs on Feb. 27

Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) in Albemarle County will be closed to through traffic on Feb. 27 at the bridge over a branch of Jacobs Run.

The bridge is located about 0.7-mile from Route 664 (Frays Mountain Road).

The road will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow crews to position equipment in the roadway to repair the bridge.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

