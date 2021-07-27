Adoptive homes needed now in Rockingham, Harrisonburg

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is bursting at the seams with felines as intakes continue to rise.

To help alleviate the strain on housing space, the SPCA will be hosting an adoption special starting this Thursday and running through Saturday. During this time, adoption fees will be reduced to $25 for cats and kittens. The public’s help is greatly needed in finding adoptable homes.

Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

“We have seen a staggering number of cats and kittens come into the shelter this Spring and Summer. This adoption special is a great opportunity for those that have been considering adopting. For those not looking for a permanent addition to their family, consider fostering to help us save more,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

To view cats and kittens available for adoption, visit rhspca.org/cats. From there, you can make an appointment to visit the shelter and even fill out an adoption application.

To learn more about the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA and how you can help, visit rhspca.org and follow @rhspca on Facebook and Instagram.