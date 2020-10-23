Additional mail-in ballot drop box available in Albemarle County next week

The Albemarle County Registrar’s office will operate a mail ballot drop box at the Albemarle High School Parking Lot on Hydraulic Road in addition to the drop box located at the County Office Building on 5th Street next week.

Albemarle County voters may drop their completed mail ballots at either location Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8-11 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday between 2-5 p.m.

This additional location will operate during the last week before the election (Oct. 26-30) only and will be staffed by three Albemarle County Election Officers who will then bring the dropped-off ballots to the Registrar’s Office to be counted.

The location will only accept ballots from Albemarle County voters.

Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot – apply

Make certain that your marked ballot is placed in envelope B and envelope B is inserted in your ballot return envelope before dropping it in the box.

This location will be open only at the times and days listed above. If these times are not convenient, you can use the drop-box at the County Office Building at 1600 5th Street, which is available 24 hours a day and every day of the week until 7 pm on Election Day, Nov. 3. These are the only drop-off locations authorized before Election Day. Do not leave your mail-in ballot envelope at any other location, at any other time or place.

On Election Day, all 30 polling places in the county will also have a mail-in ballot box for your mail-in ballot envelope until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters may drop off their mail-in ballots at any county polling place location on Election Day.

