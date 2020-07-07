Additional DMV Customer Service Centers to reopen

Published Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020, 6:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia DMV announced that another three Customer Service Centers will reopen on Monday, July 13.

Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

Covington (121 Mall Road, Covington, VA 24426); Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tappahannock (750 Richmond Beach Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560): Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Vansant (1657 Lover’s Gap Road, Vansant, VA 24656): Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For a complete list of customer service centers open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible. Three months of appointments slots are available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily.

Road skills testing is also now available to those eligible. Customers must first pass a knowledge exam before they are eligible to take the road skills test. Additionally, those under age 18 must complete a state-approved driver education program, rather than taking a road skills test at DMV. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.

Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method. For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments