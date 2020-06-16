Additional DMV customer service centers to reopen across the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles continues to safely reopen customer service centers for specific services by appointment-only. Another four locations will reopen on June 22.
Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:
- Alexandria (Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Chesapeake (Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Fairfax/Westfields (Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Gate City (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon)
For a complete list of customer service centers open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible. Only one month of appointments is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 30-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily
