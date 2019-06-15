Adams’ grand slam lifts Fayetteville Woodpeckers over P-Nats

The Potomac Nationals (29-36) took an early lead Friday night in game two of their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-37), but a grand slam from 1B Jake Adams proved to be the difference in the ballgame in a 6-4 Woodpeckers victory.

LHP Carson Teel (L, 2-1) completed 5.0 innings on a career-high 88 pitches, but allowed the Adams grand slam near the end of his outing as he was handed just the second loss of his professional career.

Fayetteville took an immediate lead in the first inning, as CF Jacob Meyers doubled on the first pitch Teel delivered and scored on a sacrifice fly from 3B Colton Shaver. Potomac tied the game 1-1 in the third when C Jakson Reetz reached on a Shaver error and RF Gage Canning hit a two-out RBI triple to right field.

In the fourth, the P-Nats loaded the bases with no outs off Fayetteville RHP Austin Hansen and brought all three runs home to take a 4-1 lead. SS Osvaldo Abreu lined a two-run single to center, and CF Armond Upshaw executed a successful safety squeeze to drive in another run.

Teel’s fifth inning started ominously, as Upshaw misread a fly ball from SS Miguelangel Sierra to turn it into a leadoff single. With his pitch count mounting, Teel walked Shaver to load the bases before Adams hit his team-leading 11th home run of the year. The blast gave Fayetteville a 5-4 lead, and ultimately became the game winner.

RHP Shawn Dubin (W, 2-3) relieved Hansen, and struck out eight over 5.0 one-hit innings to earn the win. He got an insurance run in the eighth as LF Marty Costes walked, took third on an Upshaw error, and scored on a wild pitch.

The Potomac bullpen was a silver lining, as RHP Luis Reyes extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.0 with a clean sixth and seventh. LHP Aaron Fletcher allowed the unearned run in the eighth, but fanned a pair as he continued to lower his ERA.

The P-Nats continue their series in Fayetteville as LHP Nick Raquet takes the mound against RHP JP France on Saturday night. First pitch from Segra Stadium is set for 6:00, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 5:45 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

