ACV Artist Member Show features works by 31 creators

Arts Council of the Valley will host its fourth annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries Nov. 1 – Dec. 13.

The opening reception, sponsored by The Frame Factory & Gallery, is Friday, Nov. 1, 5 to 8 pm, during First Fridays Downtown. ACV’s Lead sponsors are Atlantic Union Bank (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Moran Wealth Group (Smith House Galleries 2019 Art Series).

Featuring the works of 31 artists, this exhibition includes pencil and pastel drawings, oil, acrylic, watercolor paintings, mixed media works, photography and sculpture – something for everyone!

Participating artists are: Bahir Albadry, Jo Ansah, John Bell, Robert Bersson, Trudy Cole, Paul Cook, Jonathan Correa, Jerry Coulter, Benjamin Curry, Mauricio Esperon, Claudia Furlow, Tamara Barrett Grant, Erin Harrigan, Robert Haynes, Laurence Heine, Vicki Heitsch, Jewel Hertzler, Michael Hough, Brenda Hounshell, Lana Lambert, Frank Marshman, Janet Marshman, Doris Martin, Dietrich Maune, Julia Merkel, Linda Norton, Deborah Pugh, Cheryl Richards, John Rose, Mary Rouse, and Debra Sheffer.

The Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main St, Harrisonburg, are open Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm; and Saturdays (Nov 2, 9, 16, 23 and Dec 7), 10 am-2 pm.

For more information, see ​valleyarts.org​, or email ​firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com To become an ACV Artist Member, visit ​valleyarts.org/memberships​.

