Activist proposes citizens police review board: Why is this idea at all controversial?

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Local activist Jennifer Lewis is asking members of Waynesboro City Council to create a citizens police review board.

This would seem to be an easy thing to do, and appropriate, given the times.

And constructive.

I’ve been advocating for constructive responses to the unrest nationally over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests are great for getting attention, the looting and violence we’ve seen in cities across the country, detrimental to the cause.

Here’s something real. A citizens review board.

A bridge between the community and the police department.

I can’t imagine Mike Wilhelm, the police chief, objecting.

I didn’t imagine that Bobby Henderson, the vice mayor, and former police officer, would.

He did, and accused Lewis, a former candidate for Congress and the Virginia House of Delegates, of being an “opportunist trying to capitalize on an event that happened in a major metropolitan area.”

Lewis posted the response from Henderson, elected to City Council in 2018, to her Facebook page this morning.

You can view the letter – and responses from local residents – here.

The idea, incidentally, is hardly anything new or controversial.

Communities across the country have citizens review boards.

The concept seems a great way to demystify policing for community members, and to give police an opportunity to build rapport, support and trust.

From what I know of having worked with Wilhelm over the years, I’d imagine that he’d welcome the chance to have this kind of interaction with community members.

It boggles the mind that Henderson would object so strenuously to a common-sense proposal.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments