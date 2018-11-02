ACLU hotline available to assist voters with problems on Election Day

Virginia voters who have election questions, are denied poll access, or experience other problems casting their ballot this Election Day can call the ACLU of Virginia for help.

ACLU staff will take calls at 804-644-8080 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“The ACLU of Virginia continues to be concerned about free and fair access to the polls as a result of the mandate that went into effect in 2016 requiring voters to bring photo identification in order to exercise their right,” said ACLU of Virginia Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastañaga. “We stand ready to protect and defend anyone whose right to vote is denied.”

Voters can look up their designated polling place at the Virginia Department of Elections’ website at www.elections.virginia.gov. Voters should be prepared to present an approved, valid form of photo ID to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID (usable up to a year after expiration) include:

Driver’s license or identification card,

DMV-issued Veteran’s ID card,

U.S. passport,

Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by the U.S. government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth),

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia,

Valid Virginia college or university student photo identification card,

Valid student ID issued by a Virginia public school or private school displaying a photo,

Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business, and

Free voter photo ID card, (available at local general registrar’s offices through Election Day).

Voters who find themselves at the polls without acceptable ID may cast a provisional ballot. A voter who casts a provisional ballot will have until noon on the Friday, Nov. 9, to deliver a copy of their photo ID to the voter registration office in the locality in which the ballot was cast.

The ACLU of Virginia can help voters calling the hotline with many common problems, including understanding what to do if they:

Are not sure where to cast their ballot,

Have their right to vote challenged,

Are told they cannot vote because they are wearing political-related attire,

Cannot physically access the polling precinct,

Make a mistake on the ballot, or

Are not listed on the registration roll.

Voters can also file complaints with the ACLU of Virginia through its online intake form at www.acluva.org.

